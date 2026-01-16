Prof Priscilla K. Mante, the wife of Ghanaian rapper KoJo Cue, has been promoted to the status of a full professor of Pharmacology

The popular musician's wife obtained both her Bachelor's degree and a PhD in Pharmacology from KNUST

Social media users who saw the post congratulated her and celebrated her husband for supporting his wife to achieve greater heights

Prof Priscilla K. Mante, the wife of Ghanaian musician Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, popularly called KoJo Cue, has made a milestone achievement in her academic journey.

KoJo Cue's wife has been promoted to the esteemed rank of full Professor of Pharmacology.

Rapper KoJo Cue’s wife, Prof Priscilla K. Mante, becomes a full professor of Pharmacology. Photo credit: @Thevokofficial

Prof Priscilla K. Mante is a senior lecturer at the Department of Pharmacology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Her expertise and wealth of knowledge have helped her rise through the ranks to become a full professor.

Her academic journey includes the attainment of a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) degree, as well as a PhD in Pharmacology, both obtained from KNUST.

Prof Mante’s research is primarily focused on investigating isolated medicinal compounds for their efficacy against resistant epilepsy. Her research is highly regarded in the field.

Her research work delves into the intricate mechanisms of voltage-gated sodium channel activity of natural products, utilising advanced techniques such as animal disease models and whole-cell patch clamp methodologies.

Prof Mante seeks to find new therapeutic options for epilepsy, depression, and anxiety, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of medical science.

Aside from her academic pursuits, Prof Mante is a registered Pharmacist and an active member of various prestigious professional bodies, including the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Ghana Young Academy, and the International Society of Neurochemistry. She is also a founding member of the esteemed Ghana Neuroscience Society.

Prof Priscilla K. Mante’s promotion to the esteemed position of Professor of Pharmacology is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of pharmacology.

Netizens congratulate KoJo Cue's wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by @TheVokLive on X. Some people congratulated the professor, while others praised Kojo Cue for choosing an academic as a wife and helping her succeed. Read the comments below:

@bannorjose79625 said:

"If you see say your head die pɛ, marry a brilla so you don't stress your pikin in School."praised

@Duku_Kevin wrote:

"Ghanaian artists and celebrities have sense, you always find them marrying intelligent women...Unlike their American counterparts. Good on them."

@psy_rus said:

"Arrbwoy married a dental surgeon, Sark married a businesswoman, same with Okyeame Kwame, Rockstone built a solid company with his wife Dr Zilla, Captain Planet of 4x4 also married the then MTN CEO in Liberia, and I just learnt Kojo Cue is also married to a literal professor."

@solmatthy wrote:

"Wallahi she dey write kojo ein lyrics for um."

@jewel_julez said:

"Now I know why he’s a lyricist."

Moses Martey wrote:

"This is what we call an asset and not a liability."

Derek Boakye Yiadom said:

"Congratulations, Disciple Kojo-Cue. You married well."

Abena Kay Yiadom wrote:

"Congratulations to the coolest Prof ever, Priscilla Mante🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Manaf Malcolmx said:

"The 'You are' song in Cue's latest album was about her."

