Kojo Cue Shares How He and His Wife Lost Their Newborn Twin Daughters
- Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue opened up about a heartbreaking loss that shaped his life in ways many never knew
- He reflected on how the moment quietly influenced his music, his silence, and his outlook on fatherhood
- His candid words also touched on deeper societal issues, sparking fresh conversations online
Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue has shared one of the most painful experiences of his life, opening up about the loss of his twin daughters during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
Speaking in an emotional interview on The Peswa Podcast, the award-winning lyricist shared that his wife had given birth to twin girls, but sadly, neither child survived.
It was a moment he had kept private for years, choosing to deal with the grief away from the public eye.
The ordeal offered a rare glimpse into a deeply personal chapter that affected him both mentally and emotionally.
Kojo Cue took a break from music
According to him, the loss played a significant role in his decision to step away from music for a period, as he struggled to process everything that had happened.
Reflecting on that time, Kojo Cue explained how the experience reshaped his perspective on life and fatherhood.
He noted that the pain forced him to grow in ways he never expected, influencing how he now approaches relationships, responsibility, and personal healing.
Known for his thoughtful storytelling, the rapper connected his real-life struggles to themes explored in projects like For My Brothers and KANI: A Bantama Story.
His music, often rooted in honesty and introspection, mirrors parts of his journey, even when the full story is not immediately obvious to listeners.
Kojo Cue reflected the societal sexuality viewpoint
Beyond his personal loss, Kojo Cue also used the platform to address broader societal issues. He spoke about how sexuality is often viewed differently for men and women in Ghana, challenging long-held perceptions.
“One of the things I hate is how intimacy is positioned as something a man takes,” he said. “If a woman has multiple partners, she is judged, but if a man does, he is seen as a conqueror.”
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He argued that such narratives contribute to harmful attitudes around consent and gender roles, urging for more balanced and responsible conversations.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Since the interview surfaced, many have reacted online, with fans and observers commending him for his honesty.
His willingness to speak openly about grief, masculinity, and societal pressure has resonated widely, especially in a space where such topics are often avoided.
The interview ultimately paints a fuller picture of Kojo Cue not just as an artist but as a man who has endured loss, grown through pain, and continues to find meaning in both his life and his music.
Judikay welcomes new child after sixth miscarriages
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel star JudiKay has announced the birth of her second child, sharing maternity photos that have captivated fans worldwide.
In her Instagram post on March 20, 2026, JudiKay confirmed she welcomed her baby girl, Shekinah Umechukwu Opara, on March 14, 2026, expressing immense gratitude.
Ghanaian songstress Efya, heavily pregnant, reportedly has married Nigerian artist Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony, with viral videos showcasing her radiant baby bump.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.