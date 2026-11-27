Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu pushed back against claims that the GES teacher recruitment portal had been shut down

He revealed that over 100,000 people could be competing for just 8,000 available teaching positions

Iddrisu also addressed criticism from the NPP over his earlier reference to a 50,000-teacher recruitment target

A simple visit to the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal has become anything but simple for thousands of Ghanaians hoping to secure a teaching job, and the Education Minister has now stepped in to explain why.

GES recruitment portal is active, Haruna Iddrisu says, as over 100,000 applicants compete for 8,000 jobs; he clarifies the disputed 50,000-teacher target. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Haruna Iddrisu, speaking to journalists at Parliament House on Friday, November 27, 2026, firmly denied reports that the GES recruitment portal had been taken offline.

According to him, the platform remains active, but the sheer volume of people trying to access it has created the impression of a system that is broken.

"It is not true. The portal has been opened, and it is functioning. It's just that the demand exceeds what is available in terms of vacancies. You probably may get over 100,000 applying for only 8,000 jobs," he said.

Why the portal feels inaccessible

The minister's explanation puts the frustration in sharper focus. With more than 100,000 potential applicants chasing 8,000 positions, the portal is not down; it is overwhelmed.

Iddrisu assured prospective teachers that every application submitted would be reviewed, and added that the government intends to push for more vacancies before the process concludes.

"We will do the evaluation, but we will do our utmost best to increase the numbers," he added.

The complaints from applicants have been accompanied by criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party, which took issue with both the recruitment process and the modest number of positions on offer.

The NPP also questioned Iddrisu's earlier mention of a 50,000-teacher recruitment figure, suggesting he had made a promise he could not deliver.

Iddrisu clarifies the 50,000-teacher figure

The minister moved to draw a clear line between a budget proposal and an approved recruitment target.

He explained that the 50,000 figure was part of a submission he made to the Finance Minister, not a confirmed number of positions.

His original request, put forward in 2025, was for 98,000 teachers, with 50,000 presented as a workable minimum if the full figure could not be approved.

"The NPP said I referred to 50,000 teachers. I did, because I gave that budget proposal to the Honourable Minister for Finance. A budget proposal is not the same thing as what is finally approved. I had proposed in 2025 that Ghana needed 98,000 and at best, if we got 50,000, we could," he explained.

Iddrisu attributed the gap between what was proposed and what is currently available to constraints in the government's compensation budget, and argued that the Education Ministry alone should not bear the blame for the shortfall.

"If there are constraints on the compensation budget and that is not done, do not blame the Minister for Education," he stated.

Early BECE saga: Education Minister and WAEC sued

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a private legal practitioner, Shafic Osman, has filed an application for judicial review at the High Court in Accra, challenging a Ghana Education Service (GES) directive that imposes a two-year examination ban on students who sit the BECE or WASSCE before their officially scheduled period.

The directive, issued on 23 November 2026, followed an announcement by the Minister for Education targeting the practice of students sitting national examinations ahead of their approved schedules.

Under the policy, any candidate found to have done so faces a two-year ban from sitting the relevant examination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh