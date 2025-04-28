Eden Obeng Kyei, a former Prempeh College NSMQ star, secures an internship with global tech giant Meta

He is currently a junior at the prestigious California Institute of Technology in the United States

Eden is pursuing a degree in Computer Science while gaining real-world experience at a global tech company, Meta

Eden Obeng Kyei, a brilliant former contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Prempeh College, has landed a big internship with Meta, a top global tech company while a junior at one of the prestigious Universities in the United States of America, Califonia Institute of Technology, to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

A video by Studio 275 on YouTube shows the NSMQ star sharing his educational experience since moving to study in the United States of America.

In the interview, the young man shared how he loved physics and purposely wanted to earn a degree. He also shared how he was swayed to choose Computer Science, seeing that it is not a field he is familiar with, and he loves the challenge it brings him academically.

"Caltech is a school I have always wanted to come to because of their Physics program. I love Physics, and I have always wanted to do Physics. But learning more about Computer Science, I loved it, and since it isn't something I am comfortable with, I love the challenge it brings me, also it is a field that is constantly evolving"

He revealed that landing the data scientist internship at Meta required two 45-minute interviews. The first focused on SQL questions and a case study, while the second involved statistics questions and another case study. He described the recruitment process as smooth and thoroughly enjoyable.

Netizens congratulate Eden on the Meta Internship

Netizens who saw the post about Eden's internship were delighted and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section.

@dannyverse_1 said:

"The Goat of NSMQ, Eden and Evans, that duo was unstoppable."

@alhassanmohammed9337 said:

"I'm proud of you. Come home when you're ready. I'm also a Data Scientist, and I have plans to open a company in the field. Come, let's make history in the homeland."

@evansdanso2374 said:

"Very smart to move fast into tech, and then, thinking about a start-up! I will link up, I am a DevOps Engineer"

@MDjosh34 said:

"We are so proud of you boy"

@Mr.Lukeman said:

"Hail the great EDEN😂🎉.....WE'RE PROUD OF YOU BRO!"

@itzabui.b9088 said:

"Great interview. With a great guy ❤! Keep up. Ghana to the whole world."

Watch the full interview below:

