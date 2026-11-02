AngloGold Ashanti Ghana expanded its Community Scholarship Scheme, selecting 30 KNUST Obuasi Campus engineering students for the 2026/2027 academic year

The scholarship package covers full academic fees, accommodation, and a laptop for each of the 30 beneficiaries chosen from 72 applicants

The latest cohort brings the total number of students who have benefited from the Community Scholarship scheme since its launch to 50

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AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has awarded scholarships to 30 engineering students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Obuasi Campus for the 2026/2027 academic year, marking a significant expansion of its Community Scholarship Scheme.

AngloGold Ashanti awards scholarships to 30 KNUST Obuasi campus engineering students. Image credit: AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, KNUST

Source: Facebook

The number of beneficiaries has grown from 20 in the previous cohort, bringing the cumulative total of students supported since the scheme's launch to 50.

Each recipient will have their full academic fees and accommodation covered, and will also receive a laptop to aid their studies.

How the 30 scholars were selected

The second cohort is made up of 16 continuing students and 14 first-year students. A Scholarship Scheme Committee, chaired by Mr David Twumasi-Ankrah, shortlisted the 30 recipients from a pool of 72 applicants, assessing each candidate against the scheme's published criteria before conducting interviews.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Anyinam Lodge in Obuasi, under the company's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

Dignitaries in attendance included KNUST Registrar Benjamin Boampong Owusu, Obuasi Campus Dean Professor Lawrence Darkwah, and the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive.

Traditional leaders, queen mothers, members of the clergy, and the parents and guardians of the recipients were also present.

KNUST and AngloGold Officials speak at the ceremony

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of KNUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Philip Antwi-Agyei, the Provost of the College of Science, commended the mining company for channelling resources into the education of young people in its host communities.

He described the initiative as evidence of a shared commitment to ensuring that financial hardship does not stand between capable students and higher education.

Professor Antwi-Agyei called on the beneficiaries to view the award not merely as recognition of their academic ability, but as an investment in what they will one day give back to society.

He urged them to remain disciplined, maintain their integrity, make full use of the university's facilities, and support one another throughout their studies.

He also stressed that the skills and knowledge they gain carry with them a responsibility to uplift their home communities.

The Director of Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Edmund Oduro Agyei, attended the event on behalf of the mine's Managing Director, Ing. Samuel Boakye Pobee.

The Community Scholarship Scheme targets academically promising students from communities that host the company's operations, with the aim of reducing the financial barriers that often prevent talented individuals from accessing university education.

The X post by KNUST is below.

KNUST alumnus Emmanuel Bright wins award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST alumnus Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe, who was named Ashanti Regional Journalist of the Year for 2025 and won two additional awards. Two other KNUST graduates were also recognised at the ceremony.

Quaicoe holds a degree in Biochemistry, while his fellow award winners studied Media and Communication Studies. Together, the three journalists won honours across multiple reporting categories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh