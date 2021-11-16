Chris Handler, the former employer of Journalist Albert, has reacted to Kelvin Taylor's job offer to the young man.

In a post on Facebook which's screenshot has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Handler has stated that he does not care about what Taylor does for Albert.

Taylor, CEO of Loud Silence Media, in a video On Tuesday, November 16, offered to employ Albert as permanent staff in his outfit.

Taylor's offer which comes with a monthly salary of 500 dollars followed reported that the young blogger had been sacked by his boss, Chris Handler.

In his announcement, the Loud Silence Media CEO blasted Handler for sacking Journalist Albert under the instructions of Nana Aba Anamoah.

But in a response, Handler indicated that he would not care even if Taylor put Albert on a $10,000 salary. For him, Taylor was bashing out of spite.

Check out Handler's response below:

