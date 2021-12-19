Famous Ghanaian tutor, Teacher Kwadwo, has been sacked by the Ghana Education Service for his 'misconducts'

Teacher Kwadwo, following the incident, released a video that is heaping massive reactions online

The former GES employee took a video of himself in a Benz car with some of his friends, pretending to be crying over the development

Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo, has shared a rather hilarious video following the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to relieve him of his duties.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, in a letter to the outspoken teacher, the GES noted that he can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

In the video he posted, the famous teacher who spoke ironically said life had become so hard after the action taken by GES that he has had to eat in a luxurious car.

"Please beg GES for me okay. Life has become very difficult after hearing the news. See where I am. I'm eating rice in a Benz. Hmm," he joked.

What Ghanaians are saying

The post got numerous reactions. Below were some of them.

Monica Danialla said:

The truth fat is if I was having money by now like I will build a school and hand it over to this guy to control everything he is a very hard worker but our leaders feel very sad to hear the truth from the youth

Faith Felila indicated:

I'm sad not because GES situation but the kids, they will miss you, the kids the kids hmmmm

Add-None Below mentioned:

I'm eating in a Benz is different from I'm eating in *my Benz.....anaa meboa?

Teacher Kwadwo summoned by GES

Before his dismissal, Teacher Kwadwo was summoned by GES for ‘professional misconduct.’ He faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate on August 10, 2021, Pulse Ghana reported.

He has been one of the most outspoken educators in recent years, urging the GES to improve the country's educational system and condition of service for teachers.

