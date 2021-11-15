Journalist Albert has lost his job after clashing with Nana Aba Anamoah at a GHOne TV audition

Albert's boss announced the termination of his employment as a blogger in a post on social media

The young man had been embarrassed by Nana Aba over trolling tweets he posted in the past

Ghanaian blogger Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert, has been sacked from his employment.

Journalist Albert's sacking comes in the midst of his recent clash with GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues on TV.

Albert who is also known as Bongo Ideas had gone to GHOne TV to audition in The Next TV Star series.

Clash with Nana Aba

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the blogger was asked to present a political show.

Before he could gather his thoughts to set the ball rolling, Bridget Otoo interjected and it led to a barrage of attacks from Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba Anamoah singled out a tweet reportedly taken from the young man's Twitter handle and read it for all to hear.

The tweet was about Serwaa Amihere which had the young man claiming he knew what she was up to in the country.

In his defense, the young man said his life on social media was not the same as his real life and that it was only an 'agenda' he was setting.

But his explanation did not was and he was booted out of the auditions.

Following that embarrassing encounter, Journalist Albert's woes have been deepened as he has lost his job.

According to his employer, Chris Handler, Journalist Albert ceases to be a worker for him from today onwards.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Handler indicated the decision to sack Albert had nothing to do with the clash with Nana Aba.

It was rather a result of discontentment of Albert with his job which has been inhibiting his performance.

