Captain Smart Weeps As His Younger Sister Nana Pokuaa Passes Away
Entertainment

Captain Smart Weeps As His Younger Sister Nana Pokuaa Passes Away

by  Jeffrey Mensah

Ace broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has lost his young sister, Nana Pokuaa.

The Onua TV presenter announced the passing of his sister in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

It is not known what might have happened to Nana Pokuaa but a heartbroken Captain Smart lamented why she left him at this time.

Captain Smart and late sister
Captain Smart has lost his sister Photo source: Onua Smart
Source: Facebook

