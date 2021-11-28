Ace broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has lost his young sister, Nana Pokuaa.

The Onua TV presenter announced the passing of his sister in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

It is not known what might have happened to Nana Pokuaa but a heartbroken Captain Smart lamented why she left him at this time.

Captain Smart has lost his sister Photo source: Onua Smart

Source: Facebook

Source: Yen