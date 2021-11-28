Captain Smart Weeps As His Younger Sister Nana Pokuaa Passes Away
Ace broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has lost his young sister, Nana Pokuaa.
The Onua TV presenter announced the passing of his sister in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
It is not known what might have happened to Nana Pokuaa but a heartbroken Captain Smart lamented why she left him at this time.
Source: Yen
