A video of a Ghanaian man in the UK defending Otumfuo Nana over his decision to work as a security guard has gone viral

He explained that working as a security guard in the UK pays better than most jobs in Ghana

Many people who commented on the video agreed with him on his comments

A Ghanaian man currently resident in the UK has defended the popular Kumawood actor Nana Boakye Ansah, also known as Otumfuo Nana, after it was confirmed that the latter quit acting to work as a security guard in the UK.

In a TikTok video, the man @trouble_carlos, who looked visibly displeased about the whole situation, said Otumfour Nana's decision to quit acting to work as a security guard should not be condemned.

Ghanaian man in UK defends Otumfuo Nana Photo credit:@nanaboakyeansah83 @trouble_carlos/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As a security guard himslef, he said the work of security guards in the UK entails a lot, unlike in Ghana.

He also revealed that the hourly pay rate for a security guard in the UK starts from 15 pounds; hence, in this case, Otumfuo Nana could earn 720 pounds, equivalent to GH¢12,000 weekly.

"I don't understand why people are worried that he stop acting Kumawood to work as a security guard. In Ghana, how many people working at the bank will earn 720 pounds every week,"

The video of the man defending Otumfuo Nana over his decision has received over 7,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post agreed with him on the comments agreed with him

Mr_Wealth stated:

They will laugh and realize the security man abroad makes GhC28,000 a month whiles those laughing will be earning GhC600

Kristoholic commented:

They don’t know how security Dey pay ntiaaa hw33

Myke Roland indicated:

Tell them Carlos, To get Security licence in UK you need invest. I’m a student but I still have my SIA licence and it’s really helping me.

mohammedahmed4705 commented:

Yet dey will call him n asking for help

Copperdouglas indicated:

What are they saying man? It’s not easy to get that job

Hisman Rocky added:

what matters most is salary

Man discourages lazy peoplele not to travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man in a TikTok video said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh