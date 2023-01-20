Archbishop Duncan Williams' son, Daniel Duncan Williams, has put his father under blast and alleged that the renowned bishop took him to a psych ward against his will

The controversial young man made a video from the supposed hospital and narrated how his dad used his influence to prevent him from travelling to Nigeria to see his girlfriend

The video left the internet divided as some folks said the bishop was wrong while others felt the family's decision was the right course of action

Daniel Duncan Williams, the Controversial son of revered pastor, Archbishop Duncan Williams, has sparked controversy on social media after he made some allegations against his father.

The young man made a video from what looked like a hospital and said his father had taken him there against his will. Narrating how he ended up in the hospital, Daniel said he decided to take a trip to Nigeria to see his girlfriend without his family's knowledge since they would not have allowed him to go.

According to him, when he got to the Togo border, his father called the security personnel at the border and made them apprehend him.

A sad Daniel narrated his ordeal with pain in his eyes and said Duncan Williams' personal security came to fetch him from the border and took him to a psych ward where he was detained.

He pleaded with the general public to get him justice. The video left many folks divided. Some peeps felt Daniel was not of sound mind, which made the family's decision right, while others felt it was an infringement on his human rights.

Daniel Duncan Williams Sparks Reactions

pacoslik sided with Daniel:

Ghanaians have no understanding of human rights. A 28 year old man being forced to stay somewhere because his Dad is a powerful man in the country. Let him live his life.

DjNakayGh wrote:

Stop putting your dad’s reputation in the mud whenever there’s a situation. He owes you nothing. Grow up.

quabena_god also said:

Ma guy, dey gee! The disgrace be too much! You know u have problems, relax give your body! Your family wants the best for you, just relax ma guy!

