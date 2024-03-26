Comic rapper AY Poyoo has shared his frustrations over his songs, which have been taken off all streaming platforms

This comes after the comic rapper had a fallout with his record label, forcing a contract termination

The artiste said in a recent video that his label was trying to end his career and that he almost died as a result of the label's actions

Ghanaian comic rapper AY Poyoo has opened up about his frustrations with his former record label led by Ghanaian producer Alfred Aborga based in Belgium.

On March 22, the artiste confirmed that he had been served a contract termination letter from Aborga Records demanding action from him within 48 hours.

In a statement shared online, Poyoo, who had requested a year to sort his issues out with Aborga Records, said, "I believe we should have negotiated an exit in a professional relationship."

AY Poyoo loses his record deal Photo source: Facebook/AYPoyoo

AY Poyoo details the effects of his contract's termination

According to from Aborga Records, the label shared its intentions to recoup all funds invested in the artiste, which amounted to GH₵ 20,622 at the time of contract termination.

The statement also established that Masters' ownership of all the songs produced during the contract term remains their property until they decide otherwise.

AY Poyoo known for his antics with his pet goat, says the label's actions have significantly affected him to the point where he almost died.

"Over a year now, all my songs have been deleted from online stores," AY Poyoo cried out in a video shared online.

In a post by Alfred Aborga, he insinuated that Ay Poyoo's account of their issues wasn't the whole truth.

Netizens react to AY Poyoo's unfortunate situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about AY Poyoo's contract issues.

Erameh Emmanuel France-iwene: wrote:

One love, bro. Where is your goat . They took it too? You need that goat . It kinda makes you unique

Terry Aba-Ter noted:

Keep pushing bro, Bigger deals awaits you, it's just a matter of time. Much love from Nigeria

Tovia Goodness Official wrote:

I love that phrase "Am starting all over again". Don't give up bro, continue

Frank Malaba said:

You have a great following and great support from your fan base. Keep at it!

AY Poyoo strides in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AY Poyoo had been spotted in Nigeria with his pet goat, seeking to start a new journey in his career.

The musician is believed to have signed a new deal in Nigeria, which his previous label had not approved of.

