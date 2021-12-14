Minalyn Drops Video of Daughter after Zionfelix Welcomed Borga baby mama and son

Minalyn Touch has dropped a new photo of her daughter Adepa on social media

Baby Adepa was seen moving her legs in the adorable video which was shared on her IG page

Not long ago, Zionfelix was spotted in a video with Erica, his baby mama based in Italy

Mina Lawal, better known as Minalyn Touch, the girlfriend of award-winning blogger Zionfelix, has dropped a lovely photo of their daughter on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, baby Adepa, the daughter of Zionfelix and Minalyn Touch, was seen dressed beautifully.

As usual, the mother refused to show the face of the little princess who appeared to have a lot of fairytale-themed outfits.

Photos of Minalyn and Zionfelix. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

In the video, Adepa was seen kicking her legs in her white socks and glittering pink shoes.

Mina has become noted for sharing photos of her adorable daughter on her Instagram account with the handle, pax_pam.

She however always hides her face from the camera and has hinted that she would only show her to the world when the time is right.

