Charlotte Osei has dazzled social media with a photo of a lady she considered as a sister

The former EC Chair was eulogising her friend on the occasion of her birthday

Charlotte Osei is noted for celebrating her friends on their big day and also dropping lovely photos of herself online

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Madam Charlotte Osei, has heaped massive praise on her friend-turned-sister in a lovely birthday post.

The public figure, in a post sighted on her Instagram page, eulogised her friend who turned a year older today, December 15, 2021.

Charlotte Osei shared a lovely photo of her friend on her Instagram page and showered her with glowing words.

Photos of Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei. Source: Instagram/@char_osei

Source: Instagram

The photo saw the lady who was identified as Halima, wearing a white shirt and having fun with her friends at a rooftop place in a plush-looking neighbourhood.

After posting the photo, Charlotte Osei captioned it:

"To the naughtiest little sis ever, mother of three amazing humans, wife of our one and only Sultan- happy, happy birthday @halima_sadia. May the years ahead be beautiful and blessed. Just try and be a better little sis small. Sallah stew must be punctually delivered before I even ask! Love you loads"

Fans react to the birthday post

Many people including Halima took to the comment section to react to the video.

halima_sadia dropped the comment:

"ooohhh I know am the favorite and sweetest little sister thank you sooo much for everything too…love you right back maaa"

dr_awua wrote:

"Happy birthday to @halima_sadia"

mamayankah wished the celebrant:

"Happy birthday Sadia"

