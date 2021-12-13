Cassious: Asantewaa's manager flaunts beautiful wife for the 1st time in video

Cassious has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife for the first time

The manager of TikToker Asantewaa was spotted in a car with his wife as they danced

Recently, Asantewaa also flaunted her lovely husband in a lovey-dovey video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Cassious, the manager and co-actor for Ghanaian Tik Tok star Asantewaa, has also flaunted his lovely wife on social media in a beautiful video online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cassious and his wife were spotted seated in a car on their way to town.

The duo was seen beaming with smiles as they enjoyed each other's company on their road trip.

Photos of Cassious and his beautiful wife. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Cassious's wife was spotted moving excitedly in her seat as she basked in the company of her handsome hubby.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Asantewaa's manager appeared to be keeping a straight face as he recorded the video with his wife at what looked like a traffic stop.

A caption that came with the video alleged that Cassious was not happy in the video but would have acted differently if it were Asantewaa in the video.

Tik Tok star Asantewaa flaunts hubby and plays with him like Cassius in new video

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok star, Asantewaa, has warmed hearts on social media by finally flaunting her handsome husband in a new video making rounds.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa and her husband appear to have gone out to spend some time together.

The couple seemed quite happy about their relationship and marriage as they beamed with smiles and hugged.

I love you - Tik Tok star Asantewaa's hubby speaks amid massive criticism on her in video

Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, the handsome husband of popular Tik Tok star, Asantewaa, has shamed his wife's critics by affirming her of his undying love in a video.

The new video making rounds on social media saw Asantewaa and her husband keeping each other company as they beamed with smiles.

They were hugging tightly and posing for the cameras as they stood inside what looked like an event center or restaurant.

While posing, Jeffery, Asantewaa's husband affirmed his love for his wife by inaudibly mentioning her name and adding: "I love you".

Source: Yen