Zionfelix has opened his car garage to give his fans a view of his fleet of cars

The popular blogger was seen wearing a bathroom robe as he flaunted his makeshift garage

Zionfelix was recently in the news when he met up with his Italy-based baby mama, Erica

Well-known Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah known in the world of showbiz as Zionfelix, has flaunted some of his cars to the viewing pleasure of his fans.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the blogger was seen showing off his cars while wearing a bathroom robe with his name customised at the back.

One of the cars is a plush Mercedes Benz that he recently purchased and took to social media to announce.

Photos of Zionfelix. Source: Instagram/zionfelixdotcom

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The other was a Jeep-like car which he added to his fleet of plush cars not too long ago.

Zionfelix's borga baby mama Erica storms Ghana, gives son to him in video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing a man believed to be popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and a woman believed to be his Italy-based baby mama, Erica in Ghana has popped up.

The duo appeared to be in the company of other people as they made merry looking at the way they were dressed.

At a point in the video, Zionfelix was seen holding a baby believed to be his son with Italy-based singer Erica.

Minalyn drops video of daughter after Zionfelix welcomed borga baby mama and son

In a related development, Mina Lawal better known as Minalyn Touch, the girlfriend of award-winning blogger Zionfelix, has dropped a lovely photo of their daughter on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, baby Adepa, the daughter of Zionfelix and Minalyn Touch, was seen dressed beautifully.

As usual, her mother refused to show the face of the little princess who appeared to have a lot of fairytale-themed outfits.

In the video, Adepa was seen kicking her legs in her white socks and glittering pink shoes.

Source: Yen.com.gh