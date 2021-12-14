Kwaw Kese's wife Celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous Photo Flaunting her Beauty

Kwaw Kese's wife is a year older today and has taken to social media to wish herself

She dropped a lovely birthday photo of herself wearing a beautiful dress fit for the august day

Kwaw Kese and his wife have been married for a while now and they have 3 kids together

Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour, the exceptionally beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Emmauel Botchway, famed as Kwaw Kese is a year older today, December 14, 2021.

To mark the big day, the pretty wife of the Swedru-Agona hitmaker took to her official Instagram photo to bless her fans with her stunning beauty.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour was seen glowing in all her beauty on her big day.

She was spotted in the stunning photo wearing a white dress which looked like a gown and was beaming with her usual smiles.

Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour stood in what looked like a photo studio as she posed with one of her legs out.

After posting the photo, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour captioned it:

"Grateful, +1 today"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans as well as friends of Kwaw Kese's wife took to the comment section to wish her well on her special day.

comedianwaris commented:

"Happy birthday queen"

drpoundsofficial also wished her:

"Happy Birthday sister God bless u"

ohemaawoyeje had this to say:

"Happy birthday December goddess"

sarpongafua noted:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

alberta.kumah claimed it was her birthday as well:

"God bless our new age dear, it my birthday too."

daakye_hemaa1 wrote:

"My Queen. I can’t love you less. Happy birthday Mama"

