Kumawood actor Nana Boakye Ansah, after relocating abroad in search of greener pastures, has opened up on the work he does for a living

This comes after he made a post on TikTok informing Ghanaians that he is now a security guard abroad

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions on the new disclosure by Nana Boakye Ansah on his new job

Famous Ghanaian actor Nana Boakye Ansah, popularly known as Otumfuo Nana, has left many people in awe as he disclosed that he now works as a security guard abroad.

He made the revelation on TikTok, posting a photo of himself in his work uniform standing near a police vehicle on a sunny morning.

The Kumasi Magazin Abrabo actor smiled and looked visibly excited in his work uniform, an indication that he is delighted with his new job.

At the time of writing the report, the post, which featured Judikay's hit song playing in the background, had raked in over 30,000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians react to the new job of Otumfuo Nana

Many people who thronged the post's comment section shared varied opinions on the actor's disclosure.

Some commended the actor for his work, but others also called him out for trying to create an impression that he now works as a police officer abroad.

kingkwamz05 commented:

In this country some security jobs pays more than police job.

Goddes reacted:

Na watchman nso y3 testimony? Settings fo) hene

barroncash stated:

Kumasi fuo ne settings paaa die eiii Asem Ben kraaa nieee

Owusu Bempah Richard indicated:

If he is police or security guard what is your matter what can of country is diz

MarcBoamah1 stated:

Actor go another country go turn watchman, Ebe miracle…. Herrrr Ghana spoil

Nana Kofi Frimpong reacted:

He is doing better than staying in this ghana , those criticizing him are even hungry in Ghana . Proud of you bro

Too much of Junka Town fame relocates to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Too Much, known for his roles in the hit series Junka Town, had relocated from Ghana to London.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, he shared the reasons behind his decision to relocate and shed light on the challenges faced by actors in Ghana.

He expressed concern about the rising cost of living and the difficulty in making ends meet in his home country.

