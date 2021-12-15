Akua GMB has released a new video jamming to Kwesi Pee's song

Former beauty, Akua GMB, known in private life as Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, has opened up about her current relationship status.

It has been widely reported that Akua GMB's marriage with business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has hit a snag.

Now, Akua GMB has released a new video of herself jamming to Kwesi Pee's hit track Mi Hia Odo meaning I want Love.

Mi hia Odo - Single and searching Akua GMB opens new application after failed marriage in video (Photo credit: Instagram/Akua GMB)

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Akua GMB is captured looking so gorgeous sitting behind her wheel.

From the video, she wore sunglasses while singing as she complimented her looks with a nice hairstyle.

Her caption read, "Timeless tune from my brother from another mother , @kwaiseypee."

Fans react:

@patiencedotgh:

"Wow very beautiful."

@bonneyfaceoffical:

"Beautiful."

@thers2019:

"Very beautiful."

@ammimiblessing:

"Looking Soo beautiful."

@vida.asante.391420:

"Wow soo beautiful."

