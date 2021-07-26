Akua GMB recently shared a photo of Agudie, her daughter with Dr Kwaku Oteng

The photo shows the two-year-old Agudie looking pretty in a pink and white combination

Agudie's curly hair has stirred many reactions from her mother's followers on Instagram

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, the former wife of businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng, has shared a rare photo of their daughter, Agudie.

The photo has Agudie looking pretty in Bantu knots while sitting down in front of a door in their house.

The photo as sighted by YEN.com.gh has Agudie dressed in a pink and white dress with a matching pink and white pair of sneakers.

Akua GMB's daughter with Dr Kwaku Oteng is a pretty little girl Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Agudie's hair was divided into three knots with pink-coloured ribbons tying each knot.

Sitting on the floor Agudie seemed to be playing with the lace of her sneakers and thus had her head bend down.

Sharing the photo, the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner was full of love for her baby girl saying:

"My agudie ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Agudie's hair fascinates fans

Agudie's beauty, especially her curly-looking hair, has got many of her mother's fans on social media hailing the little girl.

Below are some of the comments as compiled by YEN.com.gh.

thatafricagirlgh said:

"Nice curly hair like my daughter’s own! Beautiful girl ❤️❤️."

nya_asem_hw3 said:

"Please someone tag Tracy, she should come and see Foine babe with curly hair."

nacquah28 said:

"Is her beautiful curly hair for me❤️."

junesverown said:

"Herrh your daughter is very expensive and beautiful."

Agudie is rarely seen

The latest photo of Akua GMB's daughter happens to be the third time in her two-year-old life that Agudie has been seen on social media.

Agudie's first social media appearance was in 2020 when her mother showed her off in a video.

Ten months after, Agudie made a second appearance as she celebrated her second birthday on April 17, 2021.

Birthday with dad

Interestingly, Agudie shared the same birthday as her father who also had a big celebration in Kumasi.

The Adonko Bitters and Angel FM owner had an all-white birthday party with his family, friends, and workers.

A video from Dr Oteng's party has popped up showing the plush mansion he owns in Kumasi.

Agudie happens to be the only daughter and third child Akua GMB had with Dr Kwaku Oteng.

