Hajia4reall has sent social media into a frenzy with a new set of photos she shared on her Instagram page

The musician, popular socialite and model was seen looking as pretty as usual as she put her beautiful home on display

Hajia4reall is known for sharing videos and photos of herself on social media which garner massive traction and reactions

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set tongues wagging with her latest photos dressed in a beautiful dress.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her stunning social media photos was seen wearing a pink dress, as she dazzled many with her beauty in the new photos.

The Ghanaian model and musician, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen standing inside her plush Trasassco home while posing for the camera.

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking pink straight dress as she stood in her magnificent home.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall was standing in front of a liffle mirror which was hanging on the wall.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

"MONALISA"

Fans and celebs of Hajia4reall react to the photos

Many of her fans as well as celeb friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

oparah_somzy came in with the comment:

"Gorgeous"

400_lifestyle simply wrote:

"Beautiful"

_bbg.princess screamed out Hajia4reall's catch phrase:

"Say whatttt!"

fyn_lina wrote:

"Hajia 4real..I call her MONA"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

