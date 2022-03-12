Actress Nadia Buari has shown her natural hair and makeup-free face, and fans are loving it

The Slave to Lust movie star released new photos showing her long hair glowing for the camera on Saturday, March 12

Fans and followers of the award-winning entertainer have shared compliments as many gushed over her

Star actress, Nadia Buari, has dazzled fans with new photos showing her natural hair and makeup-free face, and fans are loving it.

The Ghanaian movie star, who is also known for her compelling sartorial selections, is beautiful with or without makeup.

Her latest natural style and fashion qualities are seen in the new photos posted across her social media platforms.

Photos of Nadia Buari. Source: Nadia Buari

Source: Instagram

In one of the shots, Nadia Buari posed with her guitar, which was given to her as a Valentine's Day gift. The entertainer shared two images without the beauty enhancing product or a filter.

''Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if we only remember to turn on the light!'' she captioned the first photo.

In another shot, the actress wrote:

''Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.''

Her fans have gushed over her unblemished beauty and sense of style.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below.

Askia_zamahni said:

''Full hair don’t care ❤️.''

Odamegram2 commented:

''Ghana we’ve got fine babes.''

Mr.francis_18 said:

''You look soo beautiful.''

Iamkhadijatukorley observed:

''Ahouf3 nie I love your natural look mama ❤️.''

Jay___nette said:

''Gorgeous gorgeous girl❤️❤️.''

