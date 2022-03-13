Sandra Ankobiah has melted the hearts of many social media with some groundbreaking photos on Instagram

In the photos the renowned socialite and a lawyer is captured flaunting her stunning beauty to the world

Sandra is a good friend of Nana Aba Anamoah and once dated Ghanaian musician Omar Sterling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has set the internet ablaze with her latest gorgeous photos.

The one-time actress has released awesome photos of herself on her Instagram page which has caught the attention of many.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Sandra is spotted in a beautiful outfit showing her classy looks.

Sandra Ankobiah shows flawless beauty; calls on her crush to come and get her (Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Ankobiah)

Source: Getty Images

From the photos, the showbiz queen was wearing a well-designed beautiful outfit catwalking on streets of a coded location.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She was holding a handbag as she complimented her beauty with a nice hairstyle.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Dear crush, come get your girl!"

Fans reaction:

Social media users have reacted to the beautiful photos and the caption of Sandra.

etihadadams:

"Am coming fast"

ebocute_gh:

"Some of us crushing eat Dokono as our 3 square meal"

donsketchesgh:

"Have a crush but wey out of my reach, so how can I. Hymmm beautifulhot Queen"

mimigram_xo:

"Don’t let Moe’s uncle see this"

jennifer_degraft:

"Person go just fine like this"

quabinagaskia:

"I’m on my way sharp"'

Sandra Sarfo Ababio causes stir with awesome photo shining like gold

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking as stunning as never before.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a beautiful white bodycon dress while posing on a porch of what looked like a mansion.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some jewellery, her long dazzling hair and topped it up with some artificial fingernails.

The actress looked straight into the camera without smiling as she got the moment captured for her teeming followers on social media.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr: 36-year-old Kantanka CEO opens up on his 'secret' 1st child who Is 16 now

Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has revealed that he gave birth to his first child when he was about 20 years old.

According to Safo Jnr who celebrated his 36th birthday a few weeks ago, the child who is a girl is now 16 years and growing steadily into a woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh