Praye Tietia has opened up about his private life with his wife Selly Galley in relation to their childbearing

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Praye Tietia indicated that his wife got pregnant but they lost the baby in the eighth month

He said he and his wife were both very fine and added that the number of children they wanted to have was between them and God

Ghanaian musician Steven Fiawoo known by the stage name Praye Tiatia, has indicated that both he and his celeb wife, Selly Galley, were doing just fine in terms of childbirth.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Praye Tietia indicated that they were not having any childbirth issues at all.

According to him, his wife did not like him speaking about their family issues but he felt it was about time they cleared up the matter once and for all.

Praye Tietia then went on to say that Selly Galley was actually pregnant and was going through the process smoothly.

However, things did not go so well which caused them to lose the baby in the eighth month of the pregnancy.

Praye Tietia indicated that even though they were devastated, they picked themselves up and forged ahead.

He further rubbished claims going rounds on social media that they were not medically okay to conceive.

Praye Tietia said everything was okay with them and called on the general public to stay clear off any rumour that claimed otherwise.

