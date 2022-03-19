Rubby Klenam Tetteh and her soldier boyfriend are having their wedding despite the lamentations from her ex Uncle Bless

Uncle Bless has sought to rock the couple's wedding boat by sharing the story of how Rubby used and dumped him for the soldier

But his story did not affect the wedding as first photos have popped up showing everything going on smoothly amid some tension

The wedding of a young lady, Rubby Klenam Tetteh, and her soldier boyfriend has caught attention on social media.

This follows a post by a Facebook user, Uncle Bless, that Rubby Klenam was a cheat who had given him a raw deal.

Uncle Bless who is based in the Volta regional capital of Ho revealed that Rubby, his ex-girlfriend, dumped him for another man after spending all his money.

Rubby Klenam's wedding has been held successfully Photo source: Kwesi Seth Klenam

Source: Instagram

According to Bless, his ex-girlfriend, known as Rubby Klenam, used him to do the donkey work in her life while courting a soldier who she is about to marry.

Rubby Klenam's wedding goes on unabated

But as he lamented on social media, Rubby and her fiance's wedding is going on as scheduled without any hitches.

According to information YEN.com.gh gathered on various social media platforms conversant with the issue, the wedding is being held at Sogakofe.

Already the bride and groom have has said their vows and have proceeded to the venue for the reception.

Photos from wedding

Photos from Rubby Klenam's have found their way onto social media as the event continues. One of the photos sighted on Facebook show the bride arriving at the church in her gown and vei

The couple was also spotted arriving at their wedding reception in the photo below.

Interestingly, one of the photos showed some security personnel standing behind the couple who looked very pensive.

Rubby Klenam replies Uncles Bless

Meanwhile, Rubby Klenam Tetteh has sent a harsh reply to her ex-boyfriend, Uncle Bless, after he called her out on her wedding day.

In a comment under the post accusing her, Rubby has described Bless as a fool who was only good for his financial support.

