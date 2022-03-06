A beautiful lady serving as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding has wowed many with her dancing skills

The lady who got in a dance battle with a man and won hands down showed off more moves after fending off the man

Videos of the lady's energetic dance moves at the marriage ceremony have got many people hailing her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Weddings in Ghana have become occasions where the couple and the team of groomsmen and bridesmaids exhibit their dance moves.

In recent times, many marriage ceremonies are characterized by well-choreographed dance competitions between the bride and groom and their respective teams.

One such wedding recently happened in Accra with one of the bridesmaids stealing the show with exquisite dance moves.

The bridesmaid was the toast of the wedding Photo source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In videos sighted on the Instagram page @live_weddings_with_kwaku, the bridesmaid was dressed in an orange-like gown and had short hair dyed in similar colour.

She first came on the dancefloor with a man in a suit to give off some energetic dance which the man could not match.

Check the video out below:

After the dance with the man, the bridesmaid was seen dancing alone with more intensity. She gave off a variety of dance moves which proved that she no minnow to dancing.

See below of the video:

Ghanaians hail her

After her videos emerged online, many are those who have been impressed with her dancing skills and have showered her with accolades. YEN.com.gh captured a few of the compliments which have directed the lady's way.

d2dghana said:

"It’s the hair color and Energy for me… perfect combo ."

mzleydy32 said:

"She came to slay. Taking no prisoners. Proceed with caution."

blue_berrychels_ said:

"Chai I need this energy for my wedding ….am still single."

robe_rta677 said:

"show stopper."

pegs_babe said:

"U be a whole vibe. . Real dance moves."

ceccy.spring rolls said:

"Issssh no be small ENERGY ."

pegs_babe said:

"Its the hitting of the breast whiles giving the dancing moves for me."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that a Ghanaian couple had warmed hearts on social media users after a video of their dance popped up online.

The video shows the plus-size bride and her groom showing impressive dance moves to KiDi's Touch It.

Many social media users who have seen the couple's video have been impressed while others a skeptical of their future.

Source: YEN.com.gh