The traditional wedding of Empire Domus CEO Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is currently underway in Kumasi.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the businessman who is simply known as Kojo Jones is getting married to a pretty lady named Rachael Osei.

The grand marriage ceremony has virtually brought the Ashanti regional capital to a standstill as Kojo Jones and his crew paint the city.

Kojo Jones arrived at his wedding ina long convoy Photo source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

In videos from the wedding which have just surfaced on Instagram, the groom and his men have been spotted arriving at the venue of the ceremony.

They arrived in a long convoy of expensive vehicles which were mostly SUVs. Among the notable brands spotted in the convoy were Toyota Land Cruisers, Lexus, G-Wagon, and many more.

One of the videos shows the convoy slowing down as they arrived at the venue.

In an earlier video, the convoy was spotted causing huge traffic on the main streets before they got to the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh