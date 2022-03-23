Kojo Jones has been spotted showing off some sleek dance moves at his traditional marriage ceremony

The happy groom was seen dancing with his pretty wife at the dinner they held to host their guests following the first phase of their nuptial

The business mogul tied the knot with Rachael Owusu who is believed to be working in one of Jones' companies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The traditional marriage between business mogul with presidential ambition, Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei was the trending issue on Ghana social media today, March 23.

The duo tied the knot at a plush ceremony in the heart of the Ashanti region - Kumasi amid merry-making and show of massive wealth.

Following the flamboyant traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted many of their guests at a dinner party.

Kojo Jones and wife. Source: delayba

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It was at the party that the hidden dancer within Kojo Jones came alive as he stormed the dancefloor with his wife to showcase some sleek moves.

The business mogul and his pretty wife were seen in the video dancing to Fireboy's hit song, Peru.

A rather charged up Kojo Jones stole the spotlight on the dancefloor as he switched from a shy guy to a dance champion.

He executed many dance moves to the admiration of all his guests and friends gathered.

Video Of How Friends Of Kojo Jones Threw Money At Him At His Traditional Marriage Drops

A new video from the engagement reception held following the marriage between business mogul Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei has shown wealth at its peak.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a group of young men believed to be friends of the man of the hour, Kojo Jones, were seen spraying wads of cash on the new couple.

In what appeared to be a night of fun after a star-studded and extravagant-filled traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted their friends to a party.

Video Of How Kojo Jones' Wife Rachael Osei Slayed In Beautiful Engagement Dress Pops Up

Rachael Osei, the pretty wife of Ghanaian rich kid with presidential ambitions, Kojo Jones, dazzled many people on during her traditional marriage today, March 23.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Rachael who was all dressed and glammed up, was standing in front of a dressing mirror as she beamed with smiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh