Rachael Osei, the wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones looked stunning on her traditional marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The pretty young lady was seen beaming with smiles as she got ready to be introduced at her engagement

Kojo Jones and Rachael are set to stage a white wedding in Accra and speculations are that it would be at a beach venue

Rachael Osei, the pretty wife of Ghanaian rich kid with presidential ambitions, Kojo Jones, dazzled many people on during her traditional marriage today, March 23.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Rachael who was all dressed and glammed up, was standing in front of a dressing mirror as she beamed with smiles.

Kojo Jones' Wife Rachael Osei. Source: Instagram/famebugs

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was seen wearing a regal Kente outfit fit for a royal as she took a last look at herself before stepping out on her biggest and happiest day.

Rachael's Kente was glittering and brought out her beauty even more as she stood there admiring herself.

She was seen holding a beautiful bridal fan in her arm which appeared to have been made out of the feathers of a peacock and matched the colours of her Kente.

Source: YEN.com.gh