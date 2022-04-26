3 Memorable Times BBNaija Star Liquorose Recreated Rihanna's Daring Style

Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose has proven to be quite the fashionista

The Shine Ya Eyes star who recently turned 27 has over the past months proven to be very fluid in her sense of style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at three memorable times the ex-BBNaija housemate payed a style homage to Rihanna

Roseline Afije is certainly one reality TV star who has refused to stay boxed into one brand of fashion and style.

When she's not rocking baggy jeans with oversized t-shirts, she's flaunting curves and skin in form-fitting and sometimes, revealing outfits.

Well, this probably explains why she has an affinity for Rihanna- or at least her sense of style.

Just like the Barbadian singer, Liqurose has continued to drop jaws and cause a buzz with almost everything she puts on.

Check them out below:

1. Liqurose's see-through red carpet look

Liquorose wore a sheer fabric for a Tecno party and a lot can be said about it.

The inspiration behind the sheer outfit and scarf was drawn from a similar outfit by Rihanna. Recall the Fenty billionaire rocked the Swarovski crystals- covered dress to a fashion awards ceremony in 2014.

2. Liqurose in all black

For this look, the reality TV star rocked a plain black t-shirt which she knotted at the front to give a crop top feel.

For the bottom, she rocked see-through black maxi skirt. She rocked a print scarf and sported some ear and neck jewellries.

This look was very similar to Rihanna's whose ensemble was also in black.

The reality TV star has replicated some of Rihanna's looks. Photo credit: @liquorose and @badgalriri

Source: UGC

3. Liqurose in full set lingerie

In 2020, Rihanna released her December collection for Savage x Fenty. The singer turned up the heat wearing a blue, velvet-accented set from the new collection.

Well, Liquorose is definitely a fan of this look as only recently - still in the birthday spirit - she rocked a blue lingerie set reminiscent of Rihanna's.

