A Tanzanian pastor identified as Allen Mziray has shared a new revelation he claimed God gave him about the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Allen stated that God revealed to him that the singer failed to enter the gates of heaven and explained why

The cleric said God admitted that Osinachi was his servant and that he gave her a gift of worship but she failed to separate herself from the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Allen Mziray, a pastor from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, has caused a stir on social media as he revealed that late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu didn't enter the gates of heaven.

In a lengthy read he shared on Facebook on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen said he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing that he should go and talk about the singer's death and how she failed to make it past heaven's gates.

He said late Osinachi didn't enter the gates of heaven. Photo Credit: Allen Mziray

Source: UGC

Allen shares why Osinachi failed to enter the gates of heaven

Narrating the revelation told him, Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn't enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Expressly quoting God who he claimed spoke a few words and went quiet, Allen wrote:

"Go and talk about osinachi nwachuchukwu and how she failed to enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornment."

He said God admitted to giving her the gift of worship but her failure to separate self from wordly adornings cost her entering heaven's gates.

"The Lord told me" it is true that i anointed her and i gave her the gift of worship, she was my servant but she failed to separate from worldly adornment, as a result she was not allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven because of wordly adornment".

"This is a very sad thing saints, the Lord is very serious when it comes to his word, he does not change nor will he change. If he says that no jewellery for his children then we must obey his word regardless of where you congregate," he wrote.

He went on to support his revelation with various Bible scriptures.

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Jonathan D Anointed G-Outreach said:

"I would have helped you understand the scripture by showing you what you were missing but, you came with threats and a closed door to learning."

Ugwa Simon de Rock said:

"I never see a moselium brother or sister that be against their selves but in chrisdom we be against ourselves, manipulation full in the world today. May God help us."

Caleb Mathews said:

"Is Amadioha that gave you that revelation Sir!......No be only juweries! She for no de wear clothes too. When Amadioha speaks we no Sir!"

Bukiwe Mkentane Siluma said:

"Are you sure that was God talking to you or you looked at her pics and decided to judge her? Let this woma rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord that she served so passionately regardless of challenges that she was facing at home."

Police submits autopsy report carried out on late gospel singer Osinachi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had submitted its autopsy report on the body of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the post-mortem, had sent its findings to the police.

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command Josephine Adeh also acknowledged receipt of the autopsy report in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

"The command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.”

Source: YEN.com.gh