Urenna, a young lady on Twitter with the handle @Miz_Behavior, has narrated a rather uncomfortable experience she had that has raised so many eyebrows on social media.

According to her, she was spending the night at a hotel when the morning right after, she was called to wake up and join a group of congregants downstairs to have a devotion.

She revealed that it seemed to her that it was all a joke until she actually saw the group gathered at the forecourt, clapping and singing praises to God.

Urenna, a lady on Twitter who was called to pray in a hotel photo credit: @Miz_Behavior via

Source: Twitter

In her own words,

I lodged at a hotel in ph, this morning, I got a knock on my door that I should come for prayers, I think say na joke, I didnt reply, next thing is a loud clap and songs from downstairs. It's still 7:30am and na rest I come rest here oo, what's all this one now..

Social media reactions

Below were some thoughts shared in the comment section by social media users.

@Sunkyjay

Did you just type this yourself? It's not a religious crusade. It's an hotel and they don't even have the right to call him for prayers. Do they even know if he'd observed his prayer earlier before theirs? He might have lodged there to have a rest and no be disturbed.

@DanielRegha

Hope u expressed ur displeasure to the hotel management, cos this is very inappropriate; A hotel shouldn't be that noisy & no-one has a right to knock on ur hotel room uninvited or disturb u with fellowship. Some people be doing the most is the name of religion, it's infuriating.

@winsman1k

Why do you guys always feel that everybody here is on your level? No be everybody wey dey naija dey suffer like you. Paul do you need help?

