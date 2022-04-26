A lady has expressed her frustration on Star Fm's Stardrive platform in regards to her relationship and is seeking advise

The father of the lady disagrees with her relationship choice and insists she leaves her partner with immediate effect

The lady has been told to either choose between staying in her relationship or losing her share of the family inheritance

A Ghanaian woman has recently aired out a dilemma she is currently facing, which are matters of the heart. She has been put in a tight spot where she chooses between love or her father's inheritance.

According to the lady, her father seems to think her boyfriend is a gold digger because he is from a poor background, while she is from a prominent one.

However, she disagrees with her father's assertion and says her boyfriend has been supportive and caring. She seems to be deeply in love with her guy, but her father's disapproval of their union has become a headache.

Photo: stressed lady Source: Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Airing out her dilemma on Star Fm's starr forum, she seeks advice from Ghanaians on what she should do regarding the issue.

As usual, netizens did not disappoint as they dropped interesting opinions on the issue.

Kwaw Agyapong wasn't on the side of love as he hilariously said:

They say "love is blind" if you do love him you wouldn't even ask this question. Maame nurse go take the money na love can't buy Benz

Bishop Benjamin Kwame Tawiah came in with an "anointed" take as he backed his opinion with scripture saying:

The Bible says, Children, obey your parents in the Lord, or this is right. "Honor your father and mother" (this is the first commandment with a promise), "that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.

Ciana Ciana was not on the side of love as he said:

Don't marry into poor families. They'll drain you and most of such family members are very ungrateful when they gain roots

Ogechi Nwachi came in with the proverbs as she stated her opinion:

Avoid that ur boyfriend for now time will tell,there is something ur father saw that even if u climb an iroko tree u won't see it

