Akua GMB has shared a new video showing off her plush looking bedroom

The video showed Akua goofing around while one of her sons looked on

The video comes after the former wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng was recently mocked by Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has put her bedroom on display.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua GMB is seen inside the plush-looking bedroom as she goofed around.

Akua wore a white t-shirt over a pair of white shorts as she danced to Guchi's Benzema and mimicked the break my waist part.

Akua GMB has shown off her bedroom in a new video Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Behind the mother of three was a luxurious bed which had one of her sons lying in it and laughing at her.

The video shared by Akua GMB on her Instagram page

Reactions

The video from Akua GMB has got many of her followers excited. While many begged her not to break her waist, others were fascinated by her good looks. There were some who made reference to Akua and Tracey Boakye's banter.

queenekua_19 said:

"Don’t break that waist for us ."

airquah__adepa said:

"Have all de fun galllll!!!!."

tamakloemabel said:

"Chai see fine girl beauty plus......❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

akuababe2020 said:

"You will kill the Mafia gangs oo tomorrow they will do some p333 especially BORLA BIRD."

The last comment was in reference to Akua's recent banter with Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwar, and Diamond Appiah who are now collectively known as the mafia gang.

Akua and Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah 'beef'

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the mafia gang has been using every opportunity to blast Akua GMB by casting insinuations at her.

The trio have often insinuated that Akua who is the former wife of businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has nothing.

The animosity between Akua GMB and the gang who were once her friends started as a result of social media rumours that Tracey Boakye had slept with Akua's husband and destroyed her marriage.

Amid the lingering rumours, Tracey and her friends who believe Akua to be behind those gossip posts have been throwing shades and mocking her too.

In what could be described as her real response to those shades, Akua has recently jabbed the trio.

Source: Yen News