Popular high-end fashion house, Gucci has released an interesting shoe collection reminiscent of the popular school rubber sandals

The fashion brand has created a luxury version of the jelly sandals which were popular among kids of the 90s era

According to reports, the rubber sandals are selling for over GHC3,700 and have no variation from the pairs worn in the 90s

In the year 2021, rubber shoes made a serious comeback in womenswear signalling the growth of the retro style trend from the 90s.

Well, the demand for rubber shoes seems to be on the rise and fashion houses like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are listening.

The shoes are selling for over N200k.

Joining that list is Gucci and one of their latest releases is everything nostalgic and more.

The fashion brand has taken the rubber sandals that were popular among kids in the 90s and early 2000s and created a luxury line of footwear.

Built in semi-transparent rubber, the Gucci rubber sandals come in a range of colours. A fully transparent pair, all-black, or a bolder green iteration are the options.

A pair of these sandals is going for a whopping N203,595 ($490) according to shopping website, Matches Fashion.

