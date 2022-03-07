Ghanaian record label mates Kidi and Kuami Eugene were at the O2 Concert in London with electrifying performances

They decided to present ace rapper Sarkodie as a big surprise which set the crowd completely on fire

Ghanaians have regarded the collaboration as an iconic moment for Ghana music & praised the trio for their effort

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

London, UK: Ghanaian superstars, Kidi and Kuami Eugene were at the O2 Concern in the heart of the United Kingdom on Ghana's Independence Day with brilliant performances.

Videos taken from the event show that it was an electrifying night with back-to-back fireworks but one outstanding moment was when the duo presented the biggest surprise for the night in the person of Michael Owusu Addo.

Sarkodie, as he is popularly called, hit the stage although it was not announced that he would be present and the entire crowd went gaga, screaming on top of their voices.

Sarkodie On Stage Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

The massive collaboration between the three Ghanaian celebrities has been hailed by all and sundry on social media as a big moment for Ghana music.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How Ghanaians are reacting

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views on the subject matter

@PapSolotic commented:

Ghanaians in the diaspora always sing along but those home here de3 why??? @djpaak why???

@papatenkler mentioned:

·2hReplying to @djpaak @sarkodie and 3 othersMassive ..congrats @KiDiMusic and @KuamiEugene u made Ghana proud and thanks to the highest @sarkodie for passing through ❤️❤️❤️

@basquiatshow indicated:

2hReplying to @djpaak @sarkodie and 3 others. Powerful performance, powerful crowd, lovely sync ❤️ #kingsark

Watch the video below

Making up after a little squabble

The collaboration shows Kidi and Kuami have gotten on well after a little squabble they had a few months ago.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the Ghanaian music act, Eugene Marfo, known professionally as Kuami Eugene, told KiDi, his label mate, to cease responding to questions about him.

According to Kuami Eugene, KiDi's responses to queries about him during interviews get misconstrued and misquoted by Ghanaians, creating the impression that the two have a strained relationship.

Kuami Eugene also asserted that he did not speak about his label mate, KiDi in the same way others do and that he is pleased that KiDi has finally seen the reason not to speak about him.

Source: YEN.com.gh