John Mahama and his lovely wife, Lordina Mahama, arrived in style to celebrate their 30 years of marriage

The former president and his wife looked fashionable as they wowed folks with their gorgeous outfits

The pair were inseparable as they arrived at the Polo Club to have an exclusive 'Happy Ever Lunch'

Former president Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have celebrated 30 years of marriage in grand fashion.

Mahama and his wife had an exclusive plush lunch on Sunday to climax their marriage anniversary, which originally took place on Friday 29th July. They had a thanksgiving service and built a maternity ward to celebrate the occasion.

They took the festivities up a notch with a fancy lunch. The former president and his wife, dressed to kill, as their outfits left many stunned.

Mahama looked dapper in a beautiful green agbada outfit. Lordina twinned with her husband as she also wore a beautiful green gown. The adorable pair arrived at the event in a convoy of Mercedes Benz. The lunch took place at the Polo Club in Accra.

Folks were in love with the adorable duo as they fawned over them and wished them the best in their marital life. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

fionaesi was impressed as he wrote:

Awwwwww this is me and my husband in some year's to come

nanaama_akweter also said:

Woy3b3ma paaaaa u both looks awesome ❤️❤️

ohenmaa_helen also reacted:

J M u know top ! It’s sooo lovely. Watching outside politics

childofgraceunlimited wished them well as he wrote:

Many happy years of love laughter peace of mind to them❤️

freedom_of_right also showed the couple love:

Forever to go .....we love you @lordina mother of the nation , ever green looking amazing

In a related news, former president John Dramani Mahama has marked the 30th wedding anniversary with former first lady, Lordina Mahama.

He reiterated that marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person and that he has found a life partner in his wife.

Ghanaians have celebrated the former first couple as they wished them well in the comment section.

