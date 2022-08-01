Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar, has won the hearts of many as he flaunted his big beautiful family on social media

The young millionaire, in a video he shared, spent time bonding with his family in their luxury residence and said family is the most important thing in the world

The young family consisted of Cheddar's gorgeous wife and three strong boys who are growing up very fast

Ghanaian business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has flaunted his big beautiful family in an adorable video he shared on social media.

The young millionaire looked excited to be around his family as he had a wide smile on his face.

Nana Kwame Bediako and Family Source: iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Cheddar was well dressed in a suit as he sat in the living area of their home with his three handsome sons and his beautiful wife.

His son Goddy and his two junior brothers fidgeted with each other on the couch whiles they laughed. The home seemed to be filled with only happiness.

The living area where they hung out looked luxurious, as expected of the home of a wealthy real estate developer.

The footage warmed the hearts of folks on social media as they commended Cheddar for spending time with his family despite his busy schedule.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Cheddar And His Family

user3541711740162 said:

such a beautiful family God bless you

Bismark Hollice also wrote:

Continue to enjoy your blessing from God

ambarrose3 also reacted:

God should continue to bless you and your family,I wish to see you one day

Yiegochinphaw89 also commented:

Upon all his busy schedules nd travels in nd out of the country he still manage to find time for family ...I love this man ruff

Beatrice Owusu-Mensah also wrote:

So adorable. Family is Blood Nana

Source: YEN.com.gh