A video of Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar's son Goddy and his GIS schoolmates hanging out in class has popped up on the internet

The video showed the rich kids dilly-dallying around the school complex as it looked like they were on recess

Many folks who saw the video recognised Goddy and pointed out that he was the son of one of the richest men in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako is one of the most popular millionaires in Ghana, and his reputation has rubbed off on his kids.

Cheddar's son Goddy and his GIS mates Source: TikTok, Instagram

Source: UGC

His eldest son Goddy became popular when he attended GIS' prom in grand style with his father's Rolls Royce. Other GIS kids at the prom also came in expensive luxury cars and trended for days after they displayed their parents' wealth.

Folks have since been itching to see more of the rich kids. Finally, a video of them has surfaced, and it has triggered interesting reactions on social media. The footage showed the ''dadabee'' kids hanging out in school.

A mate went around exchanging handshakes with each of them, and Goddy popped up in the frame. His appearance in the video caught the interest of netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many folks did not hesitate to point out that he was the son of one of Ghana's wealthiest men. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions from social media users.

Goddy And Rich GIS Friends Stir Reactions

Dylan was excited when he noticed Goddy:

If nobody knows goddy is cheddars son richest dude in Gh

CertifiedLoverBoy also wrote:

No,am I tripping ? It seems like have seen the richest man in Ghana Cheedar ein son ? the second guy

McDayveed also commented:

the Ghana nu, there’s 2 or?? coz where you pipo dey???

Ghanaian Millionaire Cheddar's Son Clears Air On Viral GIS prom; Says They Are Not Spoilt Brats

In other news, Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar's son, Goddy Bediako, has cleared the air about the viral GIS prom, which caused a stir online.

Goddy mentioned in an interview that he and his friends are not spoilt brats. He gave details of his prom watch, the price, and his lavish lifestyle.

The interview had peeps smiling as they admired the confidence and eloquence with which Goddy spoke.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh