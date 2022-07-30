Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has flaunted her adorable baby in a new video that has left folks with baby fever

The actress recently brought the bundle of joy into the world, and the two cuties have been inseparable since

She shared the video of herself and her baby on Instagram, and fans were excited to see the irresistible duad and showered them with blessings

Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has recently been blessed with a bouncing baby, and the new mother has shown off her bundle of joy in a video.

The actress was all smiles as she wrapped her hands around her cute baby. It is uncertain where exactly they were, but the setting looked like foreign land as the building was predominantly filled with caucasian people.

In the video, the proud mother pranced around joyously whiles holding the baby's pram. Christabel looked gorgeous in a luxurious long wine dress.

She had a shiny gold chain with a crucifix on it around her neck. The baby fever-inducing video left netizens gushing as they admired the new mother's pride. They made some heartwarming comments that would make the actress' day.

evelove0077 said:

Jesus lover’s uand He is with you ❤️

grate_ful1987 also wrote:

Absolutely Gorgeous

adams__zakarias also reacted:

Always looking stunning, you are blessed ❤️❤️

jashley_kix also commented:

Beautiful woman ❤️ more grace

mingleniiayi showered her with compliments:

U are forever special and beautiful ❤️

okanta.nii also found the footage adorable:

You looking lovely sweetheart

drmashud also said:

Adorable mama❤️

