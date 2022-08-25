Veteran Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown off her football skills in a viral video that has impressed many people

The fun celebrity channelled her inner Ronaldinho as she juggled a football at the just-ended Chalewote Street Festival

The video impressed folks who saw it and marveled at how talented the actress was and did not know she had a footballing background

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has stunned folks with her footballing skills in a video that has surfaced online.

The actress channelled her inner Ronaldinho at the just-ended Chalewote Street Festival. The actress thrilled some onlookers with her exquisite football juggling skills.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Her lovely purple outfit and sunglasses did not stop her from doing some cardio with the football. The fun actress had many dazed as they did not expect her to be that good at controlling a ball.

Nana Ama McBrown, in previous interviews, has stated that she had a keen interest in playing football professionally and played for a few female football teams.

Aside from showing her football ability, the actress' presence at the Chalewote Street Festival brought joy to many as she bonded with fans.

She danced and took pictures with folks at the festival. Ghanaians have fallen in love with McBrown's jovial nature and have praised her for being an open person.

Fans Fawn Over McBrown's Juggling Skills

trotrodiaries said:

She really tries paa oo

adwoasandra112 seemed shocked:

Wow

causativeorganism wrote:

Talented

Source: YEN.com.gh