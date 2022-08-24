Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, in an interesting video that surfaced online, was all joy and close to shedding tears after purchasing a beautiful dress for her daughter

Fella was with Hajia4reall at a boutique as she went shopping for some apparel for Island Frimpong

Mrs Frimpong was all joy when a beautiful attire was suggested to her by the boutique's management

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Fella Makafui, in an interesting video, was seen close to tears from over-excitement.

The actress, together with fellow socialite Hajia4real, visited a boutique, and it was all emotions as the two beautiful celebrities went shopping for Fella's little princess, Island Frimpong.

Photos: Fella Makafui & Hajia4real Source: ghananaija_udates

Source: Instagram

While shopping, the boutique's management suggested some eye-catching dresses to Fella, which got her emotional. Upon seeing how pretty the dresses were, Fella could not hold back her emotions and expressed excitement at the thought of Island rocking the fashionable attires.

Fella was so overjoyed she nearly broke down in tears. Hajia4reall, who was around to show her friend support, hugged her tightly and urged her not to cry.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pair jumped around the boutique excitedly and celebrated with the workers in the shop, who were equally excited and cheered on Fella. The interesting video circulated on social media a few moments after it surfaced.

Fella Makafui is a proud mother, and the video depicts just how much she loves her only daughter, Island. The little girl is already two years old and growing up pretty quickly. The bond between her and her mother is a beautiful one.

Nana Ama McBrown Shows Incredible Dance Moves At Chalewote Festival; Chops Kisses From Fans

In other news, affable Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown, made an appearance at the recently held Chalewote festival, and it was a sight to see.

Many ran in her direction as they sought to steal a selfie moment with her as she walked through the streets of Jamestown with her husband and some crew from UTV.

The video has warmed many hearts as many admired the amiable nature of the Empress as she was swamped by numerous fans.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh