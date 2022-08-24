A video of Reggie Rockstone's wife, Zilla's car being crashed into while quarrelling with her daughter has gone viral on social media

The footage showed Zilla reprimanding her little daughter for taking a taser her dad bought and using it when something unexpected happened

The viral footage has got folks talking, with many feeling sorry for Zilla and criticizing the driver who hit her car

A video has gone viral on social media and got folks talking. While live on camera, Reggie Rockstone's wife, Zilla, was reprimanding her daughter for something bad she did when the unexpected happened.

The little girl had taken a taser her dad bought to school and used it on someone. Zilla found out and was rebuking her for the act.

While she quarrelled with her daughter, a reckless driver, out of the blue, bumped into their car, which was parked on the side of the road.

The pair, for a moment, was stunned. Zilla got out of the car and confronted the driver, who threatened her and her daughter and refused to own up to his mishap. An angry Zilla phoned her husband, who was at a gym nearby, and he rushed to the scene.

Reggie was furious and reported the driver to the company he works for. The dramatic turn of events spread across social media like wildfire.

Ghanaians Stunned By The Turn Of Events

iam_kobbievan was against what the driver did:

You have to concentrate anytime you’re on Accra road ..cos many people use beans and chips to collect their drivers license

esric_ww wrote:

luckily she had her seat belt on?

incredible. maabena was stunned:

I can’t believe the male driver is threatening to slap the little girl ‍♀️ are you serious?

