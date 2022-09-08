Afia Schwarzenegger visited a local Ghanaian market and had the whole place in a frenzy as the market women were excited to see her

The happy market women fawned over Afia as they showered her with praise and urged her to purchase their goods

A video of the interesting moment was shared by Afia on her Instagram page, and it got many of her followers laughing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, is one of the most popular personalities in Ghana, and it seems her fame has grown massively over the years.

In a video the actress shared on her Instagram page, she visited a local Ghanaian market to do some shopping and caused a stir at the market square as her presence excited the market vendors.

Afia Schwarzenegger photos Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Many of them praised her looks with some shouting, ''fine girl'' and made screaming noises in excitement. The actress wore a gorgeous long sleeve shirt, shorts and heels.

Afia was excited and waved at the excited women in acceptance of their sweet eulogies. The video had many social media folks laughing as they commented on the interesting occurrence.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social Media Reactions

marychristine.palm laughed:

Is the hype for me #

stellaatinsiak also commented:

Yeeeehnipa nie wo twii street ankasa ❤️

owusujanet07 also wrote:

Who took this video. It’s too short. We want to listen to the fans❤️❤️❤️this Ghana’s King of the boys….

official_djmisty also reacted:

The best feelings when the street luv u ❤️

villas_boaz also said:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger mama is okay wai .please your son my data finish

Black Sherif: Young Ghanaian Musician Dresses In Tattered Clothes And Boots; Photo Stirs Reactions

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that Black Sherif is taking fashion to another level, and a new photo of him wearing tattered clothes has stirred reactions on social media.

Black Sherif looked dapper in the interesting attire and gave off a cowboy vibe as he posed next to a Toyota Prado.

The photo generated intriguing comments from netizens, with some falling in love with his peculiar choice of clothing.

In a photo that popped up on social media, the young superstar wore a tattered jean outfit and some cowboy boots.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh