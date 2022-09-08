Black Sherif is taking fashion to another level, and a new photo of him wearing tattered clothes has stirred reactions on social media

Black Sherif looked dapper in the interesting attire and gave off a cowboy vibe as he posed next to a Toyota Prado

The photo generated intriguing comments from netizens, with some falling in love with his peculiar choice of clothing

Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been spotted wearing an interesting-looking outfit that showed he had a unique sense of fashion.

In a photo that popped up on social media, the young superstar wore a tattered jean outfit and some cowboy boots.

Black Sherif photos Source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

His jeans top was sleeveless, while the jeans shorts he wore had its edges ripped. The heavy-looking black cowboy boots he sported complimented the look perfectly. Black Sherif, on multiple occasions, has worn unconventional clothes that people either loved or hated, and this one is no different.

His jean attire stirred mixed reactions on social media. Many peeps were in love with it while others were indifferent about it.

Everything about the budding young musician screams unique, from his voice to his style of music, to his clothes. It is no surprise Blacko has captured the hearts of Ghanaians as he stands out amongst his peers.

Fans React To Black Sherif's Fashion Choice

the_one_stop_blog was surprised:

Is this fashion or Madness Eii

_psyris wrote:

Wish Ghanaians doing the most

bopgal_yt also said:

Dior fashionista ❤️

Kofi Ahima commented:

I hope this guy ain't on medicine. His dressing be weird paa oh

Danny Blinks also reacted:

Mmaa boot paa nie, if it was to be me who wear it,I wouldn't have even been allowed on stage koraa mpo but because he is a popular music,this is not nice

Source: YEN.com.gh