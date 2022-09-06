Nana Ama McBrown: Gorgeous Photos Of The Actress People Still Love
- Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has released some stunning photos, and many can't keep calm about her fineness
- She rocked a brown and black outfit as she flaunted her Range Rover, which sparkled in the background of the photos
- Many celebrities and fans have thronged the comment section of the post to show their admiration for the Kumawood actress
Popular Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has left many speechless with extraordinarily stunning photos.
In the photos sighted on her officially verified Instagram page, she was spotted wearing a black and brown outfit.
The top was made of silk brown and black fabric with a lovely pattern. The top had long sleeve puffs on both arms. It had a v-neckline with a cut-out at the shoulders to create a unique style.
She paired her look with a pair of mid-high palazzo pants. She rocked the look with beautiful black heels.
She stood in front of the Range Rover as she posed for the pictures, which came out lovely.
Many netizens gush over stunning photos of Nana Ama McBrown Mensah
vicamichaels:
You are a Beauri
justme_joy22:
When will you give me a ride
_naa_klorkor:
You are so beautiful and hardworking
bbs_unisexsalon:
A gold hearted woman
myster_pardie:
Mum u looking hotter
pretty_akua_xx:
If beauty was a Person❤️
biggnashpromotions:
Beautiful
pearl.opoku.16:
Always looking sweet sixteen ✨️ @iamamamcbrown
Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Flaunts Cuteness In New Photos, Shows Off New Haircut
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Damien Agyemang, the only son of renowned actress Jackie Appiah, has dropped new photos with a new haircut, and the ladies can't get over themselves.
Gyakie: Singer rocks neon green outfit at sold-out concert in London, many stun her beauty in photos
The young fashion fanatic who always drops in-vogue photos flaunting his fashion style never ceases to disappoint his fervent followers.
However, one striking thing many of his followers seem to talk about is his new haircut. Unlike the usual fade, he went all out with this one. His mini afro was missing as his haircut was levelled with lots of waves creating a striking look.
