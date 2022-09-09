Ashaiman is one of the popular towns in Ghana and was, for a long time, ascribed with negative tags due to the high crime rate in the town, but Ashaiman has produced some of the top-tier talents in the country.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Massive talents like Abraham Attah, Stonebwoy, Thomas Partey and Dancegod Loyd were all bred in Ashaiman and have helped lift the image of the town. Their stardom has aided in the reduction of the crime rate and negative activities that Ashaiman is stereotyped with. These stars started from the bottom and have now made it to the top.

Abraham Attah and Stonebwoy Source: stonebwoyb, abrahamattah, Facebook

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy

The dancehall musician is one of the first people that comes to mind when one thinks about prominent people from Ashaiman. The ace musician came from a humble background but, with hard work and perseverance, was able to make it big.

Stonebwoy discovered his musical talent in his school days in Ashaiman. The young man hustled to get his music heard by the world and was eventually signed by Veteran musician Samini. His Ashaiman To The World Festival has had a massive impact on lifting the town's image.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abraham Attah

Abraham Attah was a little boy who came from a modest background and roamed the streets of Ashaiman before 2015. The then little Abraham got the lifetime opportunity to feature in the Netflix blockbuster, Beasts Of No Nation. He now lives abroad and attends a prestigious university. He also featured in the Marvel movie Spiderman No Way Home.

Thomas Partey

Partey came from a modest and underprivileged home. His mother worked as a small-time dealer, while his father was a local football coach. Thomas is the oldest child in the Partey family. He grew up with his mother and father in Odumase Krob.

Partey began playing football at his dad's training base until age 10 before moving to Ashaiman. The footballer went on to reach the international stage, played for Athletico Madrid in Spain, and now plays for Arsenal in England.

Dancegod Loyd

Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Lloyd, is a Ghanaian dancer, dance coach, and choreographer. He began life in Ashaiman before becoming big. He co-founded the dance school DWP academy. The dancer had a major career breakthrough In 2020 when he performed in Beyonce's 'Already' music video, which featured Shatta Wale.

Queen Elizabeth II: Buckingham Palace And All The Mansions That The Queen Of Great Britain Possessed

In other news, Queen Elizabeth II had been the longest-ruling monarch of the British empire, having ruled for 70 years.

Buckingham Palace was the queen's official residence, but she possessed several mansions other than the famous palace.

Some of the homes belonged to her because of the position she held, whiles others were acquired as inheritance passed down to her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh