Akua GMB, the former wife of business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has spoken

She has warned that she is not a weak person and would not want to be dragged into unnecessary drama

Akua's warning comes amid reports that her former best friend, Tracey Boakye, snatched her husband Kwaku Oteng

She fired shots at an unknown "madam" asking her to do the needful, without explaining what exactly the madam has done

Akua GMB has spoken amid the controversy surrounding her former husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Tracey Boakye, and Ayisha Modi.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua wrote that she does not want to involve herself in any drama.

She said she is focused, visionary, and a determined young lady who would not allow herself to be dragged into unnecessary drama.

Without mentioning any name, Akua warned that she had sent a DM on Instagram to whomever it may concern to do the needful.

Tracey Boakye's baby is for Adonko Boss

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi in a fight with Afia Schwar, has revealed that the father of Tracey Boakye's baby is Akua GMB's ex-husband.

Her revelation comes in a response to insults Afia Schwar had unleashed on her earlier in their ongoing beef.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye duped Mahama even though they knew the child was for Kwaku Oteng.

She added that the recent rumours that the actress had a miscarriage were true and that Afia confided in her that Tracey was pregnant for the Adonko Boss again.

Akua GMB and Tracey Boakye

Before their fallout, Akua and Tracey were very good friends.

Akua often shared Tracey's photos and praise her while addressing her as "HisOnlyChick", never did she know that the man involved was her own husband, according to Ayisha Modi.

She even led a team to organise a surprise birthday party for Tracey Boakye when was pregnant with her daughter Akua Nhyira.

