Daniel Kaluuya is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood, and it is clear why. The handsome actor has landed significant roles in the past few years that have catapulted him into A-list stature. With all the interest in his life, it was just a matter of time before attention shifted to his love life. While many of the details are secret, fans managed to assume that Daniel Kaluuya's wife was Amandla Crichlow.

Amanda Crichlow is an American actress and producer at Kaluuya’s production company. Although the duo has not confirmed whether they are in a relationship, they have made public appearances together since 2017. In 2018, she accompanied him to the SAG Awards and the Academy Awards.

Daniel Kaluuya and his wife (alleged) were also seen together at the Golden Globes Award that same year when he was nominated for his role in Get Out. They have been pictured together ever since.

Who is Daniel Kaluuya?

Daniel is a Ugandan-British actor and former writer. He began his career as a teenager and has slowly built it into what it is today. His first major role was in the movie Get Out, which had an impact that reverberated worldwide.

He then starred in Black Panther, which cemented his place in the industry. His role in the critically acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah has won him several awards, even an Academy Award.

Who is Daniel Kaluuya’s wife?

Daniel is not married. However, he has been linked to Amanda after several public appearances together. Therefore, most people mistake her to be the wife of actor Daniel Kaluuya. She is an actor and a producer, although most of her focus is on producing.

Her family

Are you familiar with the Mangrove Nine, or seen the film about the historic trial? If so, Amandla’s last name sounds familiar to you. That is because Amandla is from a famous family. Her father was the Civil Rights activist Frank Crichlow. Frank Crichlow dealt with police raids after he opened his Mangrove restaurant in Notting Hill. He aimed to be a restaurateur like Guy Fieri.

He and other peaceful protestors got arrested in 1970 and were falsely accused of inciting a riot. The trial that happened due to this is known in history as a significant turning point in Britain’s judicial process. This was because it exposed the undeniable racism in London’s police force.

She also has an older sister, Lenora Crichlow, who is an actress. Lenora is an actress who is best known for her splendid portrayal of characters in Fast Girls, Sugar Rush and Black Mirror.

What does she do for a living?

While Daniel Kaluuya’s girlfriend is an actress and a producer, she prefers to stay behind the cameras. Currently, she is a producer at Daniel’s production company, 59%. Previously, she worked for production companies like Framestore and Tiger Aspect.

Her producing portfolio is an impressive one, as she has produced several projects. Some of the projects in which Amandla was involved in post-production include:

Peaky Blinders

The Good Karma Hospital

Decline and Fall

Two Single Beds (starring Daniel Kaluuya)

(starring Daniel Kaluuya) Tooned

Curfew (still in preproduction)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (currently filming)

Although she currently isn’t participating in any acting projects, she has quite the portfolio. She has appeared in several films and TV shows, making her a recognizable name in the industry. The movies she has been in include the following:

Anonymous

Cowboys

The Bill

Holby City

Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act

Although it may seem like these days, everyone is on social media, that is not true. The alleged Daniel Kaluuya’s wife and the Black Panther actor are not active on any social media platforms. Because of this, getting information about her private life is not easy. Their relationship is under wraps, and none of them has ever mentioned it or addressed it in public. So, it is possible they may not even be dating!

