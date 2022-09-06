Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his issues with Shatta Michy in an emotional video

The superstar expressed his desire to have a good relationship with his baby mama and pleaded with her to make room for a peaceful friendship for the sake of the kid

The video stirred reactions on social media as folks felt Shatta was still in love with Michy and said they wished things would work between the pair

Shatta Wale is a master at capturing the attention of Ghanaians, and he has done it once again.

The controversial dancehall star caused a stir on social media after he emotionally confessed his desire for a friendship to work between himself and the mother of his child, Michy.

Shatta Wale and Michy Source: tiktok, Facebook, Instagram

Shatta rained praises on Michy for performing with Stonebwoy at his Ashaiman To The World concert and said such things promote peace and unity.

The dancehall sensation went on to pour his heart out to Shatta Michy and recollected how she helped him build the Shatta Movement brand. He said he is greatly indebted to her and hopes they could even do another song together.

According to Shatta, he wants to have a good relationship with Michy for the sake of their son Majesty. The emotional video went viral on social media and was met with mixed reactions. Many felt Shatta still had feelings for Michy and wanted her back in his life.

Social Media Reactions

maame yaa felt Shatta was still in love:

truth is shatta still loves michy...they should come back already

Castinayere Malika also said:

His eyes even shows that he still loves her

Akosuarh Llysha commented:

Awwwn chairman is sorry now he want his wife back Charlie

vette also wrote:

Chairman wan take style claim his woman again

